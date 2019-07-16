Nine bovines rescued, two smugglers nabbed

State Times News SURANKOTE: Police on Monday rescued nine bovines and arrested two smugglers at Surankote. As per details, police during a Naka in the area intercepted two vehicles and rescued nine bovines which were laden in them. Two smugglers identified as Shoab Hussain and Mohd Rashid were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.
