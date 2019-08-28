Nine assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nine assault cases have been reported here on Tuesday.

As per the details, Ravi Kumar, son of Krishan Lal, resident of Phallain Mandal; Rakesh Kumar, son of Shashi Bhushan and Sudesh Kumar, both residents of Rani Talab were attacked by three youths with sharp-edged weapons when they were on way to their houses. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Singh, son of Shiv Singh, resident of Lower Muthi; Anshu Sharma, resident of Gajansoo; Ajay Kumar, resident of Nanak Nagar; Sumit Saini, resident of Bakshi Nagar; Champa Kumari, resident of Sunderbani; Sonia, resident of Miran Sahib; Mita Devi, resident of Pounichak and Gurmeet Singh, resident of Gandhi Nagar were also injured in clashes at their respective areas.