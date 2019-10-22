Nine absconders apprehended

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police under the guidelines and directions of Shridhar Patil, SSP Kathua launched unremitting manhunt against absconders wanted in bovine smuggling cases registered in the jurisdiction of Police Station Lakhanpur. Different teams were constituted by Inspector Bharat Sharma , SHO Police Station Lakhanpur under the direct supervision K.D Bhagat DySP DAR Kathua for apprehending absconders wanted in bovine smuggling cases registered in the jurisdiction of Police Station Lakhanpur. Continuous efforts resulted in arrest of 9 absconders namely Madeem Khan, son of Ab Rashid, resident of Phinder Tehsil R.S Pura District Jammu. He was declared absconder in Case FIR No. 52/2009 under section 188 RPC 3PCA Act by court of JMIC Kathua on October 5, 2012; Balbir Singh, son of Kahan Singh, resident of Chouhala . He was declared absconder in case FIR 79/08 under section 188 RPC, 3 PCA Act by court of CJM Kathua on June 4, 2013; Madeem Khan, son of Ab Rashid, resident of R.S Pura District Jammu. He was declared absconder in Case FIR No. 79/2006 under section 188 RPC 3PCA Act by court of JMIC Kathua on September 3, 2013; Masoom Ali, son of Marid, resident of Manohar Gopala Samba. He was declared absconder in case vide FIR No. 14/2010 under section 188 RPC 3PCA Act by Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Kathua on January 3, 2015; Reham Ali, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Sandervan Tehsil and District Pathankot. He was declared absconder in case vide FIR No. 31/2012 under section 188 RPC 3PCA Act by Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Kathua on May 24, 2016; Billu, son of Lal Hussain, resident of Garnai Tehsil Narote Jaimal Singh District Pathankot. He was declared absconder in case FIR No. 06/2013 under section 188 RPC 3PCA Act by court of Special Mobile Magistrate Kathua on June 1, 2016 ; Faryad Ali, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Rangoora Bye Pass Jammu. He was declared absconder in case vide FIR No. 06/2013 under section 188 RPC, 3 PCA Act w by court of Special Mobile Magistrate Kathua on June 1, 2016 ; Mohd. Sadiq, son of Ab. Rahim, resident of Kansi Pata District Reasi. He was declared absconder arrested in case FIR No. 06/2013 under section 188 RPC 3PCA Act warrant by court of Special Mobile Magistrate Kathua on June 1, 2016 and Noor Din, son of Alam Din, resident of Bakral Colony Tehsil Marheen District Kathua. He was declared absconder in case vide FIR No. 24/2016 under section 188 RPC 3PCA Act by Court of Sub Judge Special Mobile Magistrate Kathua on January 10, 2019.