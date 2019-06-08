Niki Tawi violence case: DB grants 6 weeks to file enquiry report

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Friday granted six weeks’ time to 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge Jammu, who has been appointed as Enquiry Commission in much publicised case of Niki Tawi Violence during drive by JDA to remove the illegal structures to file enquiry report.

Earlier, while considering the aforesaid Public Interest Litigation, the Division Bench had appointed 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Jammu as Enquiry Commission. Subsequently, the aforesaid Enquiry Commission has sought time to complete the enquiry.

Consequently, court allowed the application filed by the Enquiry Commission and directed to file enquiry report within six weeks.