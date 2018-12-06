Nikhil to face Sohail in Senior Billiards final

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Nikhil Kapahi shall be playing against Sohail Khalid in the final of Senior Billiards event in the Senior Billiards event of the ongoing State Billiards and Snooker Championship, organised by the J&K Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here. Earlier, in the semifinals, decided on Thursday, Sohail defeated Ishan Choudhary 3-0 (100-40, 100-68, 100-85) while Nikhil trounced Muddasser Ashiq 3-2 (75-101, 100-26, 100-49, 67-101, 100-86).
