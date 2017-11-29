Night temperature increases in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: There was some respite for residents of Kashmir and Ladakh regions from intense cold as night temperature increased by a few degrees in these places, with Srinagar recording a jump of over three degrees.

An official of the MET department said Leh town recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius compared to previous night’s minus of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Nearby Kargil town, which had experienced the coldest night of the winter so far on Monday at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius last night an increase of 2.6 degrees from the previous night.

He said Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – recorded a minimum temperature of 1.3 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees up from the previous night.

The official said the mercury in Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius slightly higher than minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the official said.

He said the famous health resort of Pahalgam registered a minimum of 1.2 degrees Celsius. (PTI)