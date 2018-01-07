Night temperature dips in Jammu region

Jammu: The minimum temperature in most places in Jammu region recorded a dip with people in the city of temples waking up to 4 degree Celsius three degrees below normal during this part of the season.

However, the morning chill vanished with bright sun appearing for the third day providing much needed relief to the people from the cold night.

The city has registered the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius on January 4.

Against the previous night’s 5.1 degrees Celsius, the night temperature fell in Jammu city and settled at 4 degrees Celsius, a spokesperson of MET department said.

The snow-bound Bhaderwah in Doda district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu region where the minimum temperature stayed below freezing point.

The town registered an improvement of 0.7 degrees in the minimum temperature which settled at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said.

Katra, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, registering a drop of 0.

6 compared to the previous night, the spokesman said.

He said Banihal town along Jammu-Srinagar national highway marked an improvement in the night temperature which rose to 2.6 degrees Celsius from minus 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night. (PTI)