Nifty settles above 10,600-mark

Mumbai: Benchmark Nifty rose about 30 points to end above the 10,600-mark today, led by gains in RIL, L&T, ICICI Bank and HDFC among positive global cues.

Metal stocks declined on falling aluminium prices as US hinted at easing of sanctions on Russian firm Rusal.

Energy, finance, private bank, realty, healthcare, banks and auto sectors saw buying interest.

However, profit booking was witnessed in metal, IT, media and PSU Bank counters, which capped the gains.

The NSE Nifty ended at 10,614.35, showing a gain 29.65 points, or 0.28 per cent. It shuttled between 10,636.80 and 10,569.00 intra-day.

Asian shares settled mixed with a decline in tech shares and rising US bond yields weighing on investor sentiment.

Most European stocks were trading higher in early trade.

Sector-wise, Energy rose by 2.09 per cent, followed by Finance Service 0.65 per cent, Private Bank 0.58 per cent, Realty 0.40 per cent, Pharma 0.38 per cent, Nifty Bank 0.33 per cent, Auto 0.22 per cent and FMCG 0.20 per cent.

On the other hand, IT fell by 1.99 per cent, Metal 1.92 per cent, Media 1.68 per cent and PSU Bank 1 per cent.

Major index gainers were Reliance, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and ICICI Bank.

Losers were Hindalco, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Vedanta.

A total of 1,020 scrips declined, 789 advanced, while 65 remained unchanged. Total securities that hit their price bands were 184.

Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 31,982.11 crore from Rs 32,294.16 crore yesterday.

A total of 14,600.01 lakh shares changed hands in 11,016,717 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,49,35,867 crore.(PTI)