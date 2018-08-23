Nifty rises 11.85 points to fresh lifetime high

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: The NSE benchmark Nifty finished at a fresh lifetime high of 11,582.75 points today on buying in IT, pharma, energy, infra, FMCG and realty stocks.

However, banking, metals, financal service and auto counters succumbed to selling.

Domestic investors refrained from taking big positions amid escalating trade war tensions between the US and China.

The Nifty 50 index rose 11.85 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 11,582.75, its record closing high.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 74.00 points.

On the sectoral front, pharma rose by 1.27 per cent, followed by IT 1.24 per cent, energy 1.13 per cent, infra 0.99 per cent, FMCG 0.91 per cent and realty 0.40 per cent.

However, metal slipped by 1.45 per cent, PSU Bank 1.22 per cent, media 1.07 per cent, bank 0.81 per cent, private bank 0.76 per cent, finance service 0.69 per cent and auto 0.18 per cent.

Major index gainers were Tech Mahindra, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, NTPC, HCL Tech, GAIL, Adani Ports, Lupin and Reliance.

Losers were Tata Motors, BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Hindalco, Grasim, Zee, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto.

The market breadth, indicating its overall health, remained in favour of the losers. On the NSE, 797 stocks advanced, 1,010 declined and 110 remained unchanged.

Total securities that hit their price bands were 239.

Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 37,665.04 crore from Rs 33,006.87 crore as on Tuesday.

A total of 13,326.28 lakh shares changed hands in 1,31,96,609 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on NSE stood at Rs 1,55,24,183.38 crore (PTI)