Nick Jonas, parents in Mumbai to meet Priyanka Chopra’s family

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas and his parents — Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas — are in the city amid reports the couple will throw a bash to celebrate their engagement with family and close friends.

Clad in black pants and a full-sleeve T-shirt, the 25-year-old American singer and his parents were received by Priyanka, 36, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here.

Nick’s brother Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas have also arrived in the city.

The couple will reportedly be throwing a party for their friends and family at Priyanka’s residence in suburban Juhu to celebrate their July engagement.

At the airport, Jonas senior was holding a Tiffany & Co bag, the famous jewellery brand from whose London store the American singer bought the engagement ring.

Priyanka, who is currently in Mumbai to shoot for Shonali Bose’s film “The Sky is Pink”, was spotted wearing the ring at designer Manish Malhotra’s party recently.

Nick had met Priyanka’s family in June and even spent quality time with her family in Goa. The couple had also posed for the shutterbugs during the the engagement party of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash.

But it is for the first time that parents from both the sides are meeting.

Nick has already introduced the actor to his family members when she attended the wedding of his cousin in the US.

The duo sparked dating speculations early in June when they were photographed enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

They first came together when they posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala.

Priyanka has not commented on her relationship, saying her personal life is not for “public consumption”.

The first clue about their rumoured engagement came after filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted about Priyanka’s exit from Salman Khan starrer film “Bharat”. He had said that the actor opted out from the film in the ‘Nick of the time’, a reference that everybody knows about by now. (PTI)