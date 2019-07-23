NIA raids seven places in Kashmir in connection with illegal money transfer through cross-LoC trade

Srinagar: The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at seven locations in Pulwama and Srinagar against some businessmen in connection with the cross-LoC trade, which is allegedly used by terror groups to send money for spreading trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Among those raided were Tanveer Wani, president of cross-Line of Control (LoC) traders’ association at Pulwama in south Kashmir, they said.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency, along with state police and paramilitary forces, swooped on the locations this morning to gather evidence, the officials said.

The NIA had earlier said in a statement that reliable information was received that a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India has been taking place through the import of California almonds via the cross-LoC trade mechanism.

“This is in gross violation of the state policy of prohibition on trade in ‘third-party origin goods’ through this mechanism and information indicated that these funds are being used for fomenting terrorism and separatism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” the agency had said.(PTI)