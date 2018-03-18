NIA raids houses of accused in murder of Hindu Munnani leader

Share Share 0 Share 0

Coimbatore: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency today carried out searches at the houses of four accused in the 2016 murder of Hindu Munnani leader C Sasikumar here, police said.

NIA officials, who took over the probe from the CB-CID of Tamil Nadu police last month, searched the houses of Saddam Hussain, Abu Thahir, Subair and Muhammed Mubarak.

Saddam Hussain and Abu Thahir are out on bail.

Three mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized in the searches, police said.

Sasikumar was hacked to death by a gang on two wheelers when he was returning home in Subramaniampalayam, on the outskirts of the city, on September 22, 2016.

NIA was probing whether the four have any connection with terrorist outfits, police said. (PTI)