NIA produces charge-sheet against 8 Hizbul terrorists

RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma’s killing

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday presented challan against eight terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen in the much publicized killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar before the Special Judge NIA Jammu.

The challan was produced against Osama Bin Javed alias Osama alias Usama, Haroon Abbas Wani, Zahir Hussain, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Nishar Ahmed Sheikh alias Nissar, Azad Hussain Bagwan, Parvaiz Ahmed and Rustam Ali all members of Hizbul-ul-Mujahideen a terrorist organization.

Osama Bin Javed alias Osama alias Usama who has been killed in encounter took place at Batote on September 28, 2019, while Haroon Abbas Wani was killed in an encounter at Doda on January 1, 2020 and Zahir Hussain has been killed in encounter which took place at Batote on September 28, 2019 and proceedings may be abated as they have been killed in encounters.

In the challan it has been submitted that the accused Osama Bin Javed being the Commander of HM of Kishtwar entered into a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused to carry out terrorist activities in Kishtwar area to kill members of a particular community to strike terror amongst people and with a greater goal to mark the presence of the banned terrorist organization HM in the area.

In furtherance of the said conspiracy, the accused devised ways and means to raise funds to sustain the activities of the banned terrorist organization such as giving remunerations to his associates, for buying mobile phones, vehicle, for maintenance of hideouts etc. for which he mustered the support of like-minded persons of the area including Osama Bin Javed alias Osama alias Usama, Haroon Abbas Wani, Zahid Hussain, Nishad Ahmed Butt alias Nishat, Nisar Ahmed Sheikh alias Nissar, Azad Hussain Bagwan, Parvaiz Ahmed, and Rustam AH.

The murder in the instant case was in continuation of the conspiracy and common intension of all the accused persons and also the robbing of the weapon of the PSO Rajinder Kumar in the instant case. The robbing of the weapon in the instant case was part of efforts of the accused persons with the common intention to add to their arsenal. The above mentioned acts of the accused persons is liable to be punished under Sections 302,307,392, 109, 120-B & 34 RPC, Section 25(1 A) & 27 of the Arms Act, Sections 16,17,18,20,38,39 & 40 of the UA(P) Act.

The accused persons are to hereby charged for the commission of the offences as mentioned above.