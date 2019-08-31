NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Jalandhar police station grenade attacks case

Agency

New Delhi: The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the last year’s grenade attacks incident at a Jalandhar police station in which a cop was injured, officials said. In the four attacks that took place on September 14, one police personnel had sustained splinter injuries, they said.

The first chargesheet was filed by the premier investigation agency on May 6, 2019, against Fazil Bashir Pinchoo and Shahid Quyoom, residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora. The NIA had arrested Pinchoo and Quyoom, who were studying at Jalandhar’s St Soldier Institute, on November 8, 2018, they said. The officials said the two had carried out the attacks with Rouf Ahmed Mir and Ummer Ramzan to wage a war against India and further the conspiracy to destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab. While Pinchoo and Quyoom were studying at Jalandhar, Rouf and Ramzan had travelled from Awantipora to Jalandhar on September 13, 2018 to take part in the attack, they said.

A probe revealed that the four had allegedly targeted Maqsudan police station with Amir Nazir Mir and Rasik Ahmed Mir under a conspiracy by Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), led by its self-styled chief Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa (now killed), to target security installations in the country, they said. All the accused are cadres of AGH, a Kashmir-based terrorist outfit with a pan-Islamic ideology, the officials said. The NIA alleged that Pinchoo and Quyoom had collected the four hand grenades from an unknown cadre of AGH near Verka Plant in Jalandhar on September 9, 2018. On September 13, 2018, Rauf and Ramzan travelled from Kashmir to Chandigarh on a private airlines flight and to Jalandhar by road, the NIA alleged. They did a recce of potential targets on September 13 itself and after selecting the police station building, attacked it at around 7:05 PM on September 14, 2018, they said.