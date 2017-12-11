NIA arrests Pulwama youth with LeT links

STATE TIMES NEWS

Pulwama: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a man on for allegedly having links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The arrested person, identified as Tauseef Ahmed Malik, (25), is a resident of Pulwama district, according to the anti-terror investigation agency.

Two mobile phones have also been seized from his possession.

The role of Malik about his association with the terror outfit had surfaced during the interrogation of LeT terrorist Sheikh Abdul Nayeem, who was arrested by the NIA from Aurangabad in November.

Malik came in Nayeem`s contact in March 2017 when the latter had visited Pulwama and stayed with LeT operatives for three months.

Malik was later produced in Pulwama Chief Judicial Magistrate`s court which granted his transit remand for four days.

The accused will be brought to Delhi and produced before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House soon.