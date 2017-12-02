NIA arrests one from Gopalganj district in Bihar

Gopalganj (Bihar): , Dec 2 (PTI) The National Investigating Agency (NIA) today arrested one person for suspected involvement in extremist activities from here.

Gopalganj SP Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhari said Kedar Prasad alias Dhannu Raja, a resident of Saran in Bihar, was arrested from Jadopur Chowk here.

“We are not certain in connection with which case he was arrested. But there are some naxals active in Saran and, prima facie, he may have been rounded up for suspected naxal links,” Chaudhari told PTI.

Dhannu Raja had come to Jadopur Chowk to visit his relatives.

“The NIA team has taken him to Patna from where he is likely to be taken to Uttar Pradesh. It is understood that he is wanted in some case there”, the SP said. (PTI)