NIA arrests deputy jail superintendent in terror conspiracy case

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi/JAMMU: The NIA on Tuesday arrested a deputy superintendent of a jail in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly conniving with a man lodged there to send youths to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for arms training to wage war against India, the agency said in a statement.

Feroz Ahmad Lone, currently posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent, Amphalla prison, Jammu, has been arrested along with the main accused Ishaq Palla.

He had connived with Palla to send the two youths, Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Danish Ghulam Lone, to PoK.

A meeting in this regard had taken place on October 25, 2017, at the Central jail, Srinagar, where Feroz Ahmad Lone was then posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent, the NIA said.

“Palla, a resident of Shopian, was lodged in Srinagar jail in a different case and he was instrumental in hatching the conspiracy from there. He was actively assisted by Feroz Ahmad Lone,” alleged the agency. “The case pertains to an attempt by Bhat and Danish Ghulam Lone, who were arrested earlier, to travel to PoK for arms training to wage war against the state. They were motivated by Palla,” the National Investigation Agency said.

Bhat and Danish Lone were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kupwara district near the Line of Control while trying to cross over to PoK on October 30, 2017. The NIA said the duo was in contact with each other through the blackberry messenger during the entire month of October before being apprehended. Palla, who was arrested along with Feroz Lone today, has been remanded to 10 days’ NIA custody by the special NIA court in Jammu.

The agency said it will produce Feroz Lone, hailing from Budgam district in Kashmir, before the court tomorrow to seek his custody.