NHPC signs MoU with Himachal for execution of 449 MW Dugar hydro project

JAMMU: A MoU was signed for execution of 449 MW Dugar HE Project located in Chamba District between NHPC and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by Balraj Joshi, CMD NHPC and Principal Secretary, Energy Government of Himachal Pradesh at Shimla in presence of Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The Project is a run of the river scheme on Chenab river and estimated present day cost of the project is Rs 4,112 crore. The project will generate 1610 MU in a 90 per cent dependable year with 95 per cent machine availability.

The State will benefit by way of free power, local area development and employment opportunity for localities. The project will bring all round development and prosperity in the project vicinity.