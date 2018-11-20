NHPC Regional Office gets Rajbhasha Award

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: NHPC Regional Office Jammu was selected for first prize in NR-I by the Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs, for doing outstanding work in Hindi.

Rajbhasha Shield and Citation was presented by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Kiran Rijju to Chander Mohan, Regional Executive Director NHPC Jammu in the award ceremony held in Chandigarh.