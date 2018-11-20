NHPC Regional Office gets Rajbhasha Award

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: NHPC Regional Office Jammu was selected for first prize in NR-I by the Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs, for doing outstanding work in Hindi.
Rajbhasha Shield and Citation was presented by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Kiran Rijju to Chander Mohan, Regional Executive Director NHPC Jammu in the award ceremony held in Chandigarh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper