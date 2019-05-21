NHPC imparts awareness on social security, workers’ welfare

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: NHPC on Monday organised an awareness programme on the social security and welfare of the workers under the theme ‘Kalyan and Samajik Suraksha Suvidhayen’ which was addressed by the General Manager of the Headquarter Kumar Sahu in the presence of General Manager Manorajan Behra. Over 40 workers who were present in the gathering were sensitised about various provisions under which number of facilities and social security is available to them. They were explained about the EPF, medical facilities through ESIC, proper salary and other facilities.
