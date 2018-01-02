NHM employees strike enters 14th Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Thousands of NHM employees including employees from Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP), J&K State AIDS Control Society and other schemes of National Health Mission continued their strike on 14th day across the State on Tuesday at Press Club Jammu and other parts of the State including Srinagar and Leh, Ladakh.

The protesting employees on 14th day of their strike cum protest raised slogans against the false promises made by the government for framing a job policy for the employees of these organisations.

Chief Spokesperson Joint Action Coordination Committee of NHM Union Jammu Division Faizan A Tramboo informed the media that Government of J&K is not paying any heed to their genuine demands and forcing them to take aggressive measures to project their demands, which will be not beneficial for anyone, especially the needy and poor patients.

He said that in past nine months they have been betrayed multiple times through hollow statements and empty promises by the Health Minister and higher authorities of Health Department and now they need concrete documentation and formal policy safeguarding interests of all categories of employees including doctors, paramedics and management.

The NHM Association President Rohit Seth, President RNTCP Dr S.S Sambyal and President JKSACS Nisar Ahmed Dar urged upon the government to consider the genuine demands of NHM employees on priority basis, instead of giving them inhuman treatment otherwise the agitation will turn ugly in the coming days for which the State Govt shall be held responsible.

Meanwhile some ruling parties representatives including MLA Bhadarwah Daleep Singh Parihar and MLA Bani Jeewan Lal also joined the agitating NHM employees at Press Club and extended their full support with them wherein they admitted the demands of NHM employees are genuine and assured that they will raise their grievances before State Govt and in the ongoing Assembly session whereas Sr Youth Leader from JKPCC Shahnawaz Choudhary and Ajaz Choudhary also joined the agitating employees and extended their full support with them.