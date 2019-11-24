NHM employees hold convention

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: A convention of NHM employees of Block Mahore, District Reasi was held on Sunday at CHC Mahore under the supervision of Rohit Seth, President All JK NHM Employees Association and State Media Incharge of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) J&K. Dr Arun Deol, Senior Vice President All JK NHM employees association, Sadam Hussain senior NHM leader of Block Mahore were present. The convention was attended by large number of NHM employees of Block Mahore, various issues related to cadre were discussed in detail, the burning issues including pending demands which were agreed by the then Health Minister & Principal Secretary Health and written agreement /minutes of meeting was made during strike of NHM employees of J&K in the year 2017 for which the official orders are yet not released, As the J&K state has become UT recently, the salaries of all NHM employees should be at par with Delhi UT employees. NHM employees of Block Mahore urged Rohit Seth for release of salary of strike period. In reply Rohit Seth said that he is trying hard for the same.

At the end of convention Block level body of Mahore NHM employees was framed unanimously which include Shabir sudhan as NHM President of block Mahore , Mahadev General Secretary , Sadam Hussain Advisor, arjun singh vice President and cashier , Meenakshi secretary.