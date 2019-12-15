NHAI to implement double tolling for non-Fastag vehicles from today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: From today i.e., December 15, 2019, Fastag has been made mandatory to pay toll charges at national highway toll plazas across the country including J&K. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided for 100 per cent electronic collection at toll plazas through Fastag from December 15, 2019. As per the Government of India, MORTH Circular dated July 19, 2019, in order to promote payment through digital mode and to provide a seamless passage to the fee plazas, user of vehicles not fitted with Fastag entering into Fastag lane of plazas shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of fee applicable to that category of vehicle. The implementation of 100 per cent electronic collection is being done all over country and Thandikhui Toll Plaza in Samba, Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu District and Nashri Toll Plaza. Increase in use of Fastag will lead to non-stop movement across toll plazas in near future. NHAI is making every possible effort for hassle-free movement of VVIPs, Defence Personnel, Ambulance and other exempted vehicles besides avoiding traffic jams.

Fastag have been made available at toll plazas, branches of banks e.g., PNB, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, Paytm etc. NHAI FASTag is available at toll plazas which can be recharged/ linked with bank account by using ‘My FASTag App’ with only one document i.e. RC (Registration Certificate of Vehicle). These Fastag can also be bought from online shopping sites e.g., Amazon, Paytm, etc.

Project Director, NHAI, PIU Jammu, Ajay Kumar Rajak said that the rule will be strictly implemented in J&K and has requested all pending stakeholders to install Fastag on their vehicles for seamless movement across toll plazas on the national highways in India. “NHAI officials have also been deployed at the Toll Plazas to ensure smooth transition to cash-less toll collection. I will visit both the Toll Plazas to ensure avoidance of any inconvenience to road commuters and non-stop movement of Fastag vehicles. Those without Fastags, who want to pass through Fastag lanes, will have to pay double the toll charges. The other option is to wait in cash lane which would take considerably longer time to cross toll plaza,” Rajak said.