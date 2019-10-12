NHAI inaugurates Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot Highway at Sarore

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday inaugurated the New Toll Plaza at Sarore in district Samba on Jammu Pathankot National Highway NH-44. The toll plaza was formally inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Rajak, Project Director NHAI in presence of officials of District administration, NHAI staff and locals.

While speaking on the occasion, Rajak said, “Toll Plazas are strength of the roads. All the money collected through tolls will be utilised for providing better road infrastructure to people in the country. NHAI is charging user fee as per the rates issued through Gazette notification published by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India and NHAI is bound to give better services to road users besides sticking to the theme ‘Building a Nation, Not Just Roads'”.

Hem Raj, Regional Officer NHAI J&K said that Jammu-Pathankot road was not being maintained properly because of absence of toll plaza. “People will now feel the difference on road and their drive will become safer and smoother with every passing day,” he said.

In the end, NHAI appreciated support provided by District Administration and general public.