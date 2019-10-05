NHA, Google sign SoI to strengthen implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

Agency

New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body responsible for implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, has signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with Google to collaborate and strengthen the implementation of the programme, an official statement said on Friday.

The two organisations will be working closely to explore various use cases for increasing process efficiencies in day-to-day applications. Google will also support the NHA in improving Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’s digital presence and showcasing relevant content to 50 crore entitled beneficiaries.

Furthermore, Google shall help provide training and support to NHA personnel to build on digital skills. The collaboration will seek to bolster PM-JAY’s objective of reaching the poor and vulnerable, reducing their high out-of-pocket health expenditure, and improving access to quality healthcare, the statement said.