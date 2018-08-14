NH closed; Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Monday after being blocked by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Udhampur Districts, officials said.

However, Mughal Road is open for two-way traffic.

The nearly 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by landslides at Seri in Ramban District and Kheri in Udhampur District, they said.

They said no damage or casualty was reported in the landslides but it led to a massive traffic jam leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Over 300 vehicles were stranded at various places en route, they said.

The men and machines of BRO are working to clear the highway of landslides and make it trafficable, they said.

Traffic officials said the Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian District, was open for two-way traffic.

According to officials, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on this morning due to inclement weather.

The pilgrimage was suspended from Bagwati Nagar Base Camp in the State’s winter capital city as heavy rains and bad weather resulted in the closure of the highway, they said.

No pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the Cave Shrine from Jammu, they said.

The 60-day annual Yatra commenced from the twin tracks on June 28 and it would conclude on August 26 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

On the 47th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 657 Yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave.

Till date 2,79,535 Yatris had the Darshan of the Shivling at the Holy Cave.

However, the number of pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage marked a sharp dip over the past fortnight due to the early melting of the naturally formed Ice-Lingam at the Sanctum Sanctorum.