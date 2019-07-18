NGT urges for ensuring scientific disposal of bio-medical waste

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Office of Chairman NGT State Level Monitoring Committee on Wednesday directed the Administrative Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department to provide detailed information about the status of implementation of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules in the State and the physical situation with particular reference to the cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official hand out issued here, the Tribunal directing for strict implementation of rules to ensure scientific disposal of bio-medical waste, added that no laxity or compromise in this regard would be allowed.