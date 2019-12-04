NGR Club advances in Christmas Gold Cup

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU: The NGR Club on Tuesday sailed into the next round of the ongoing 13th Christmas Gold Cup Football Tournament being organised by All J&K Christian Welfare Association at GGM Science College ground, here. The formidable side of NGR defeated All Stars Football Club by two goals to nil to qualify for the next round. Karun scored both the goals for NGR striking in the 26th and 36th minute of the match. Vivek Singh reduced the match from All Stars netting the ball in the 48th minute. Executive Engineer, Satpal Kalsi was Special Guest in today’s match. Today’s match was officiated by the technical panel including Suresh Gupta, Ricky Kumar, Abhishek and Neetika. FIXTURE: United Kathua shall take on Sports Saviour at 3:00 PM tomorrow.
