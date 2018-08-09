NGOs’ Federation alleges discrimination with Jammu/Ladakh based CSOs by NITI Aayog

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chairman, All J&K NGO’s Federation, Vinay K. Katal alleged discrimination of Jammu and Ladakh based Civil Society Organisations (CSO)by the NITI Aayog by inviting only Kashmir based organisations at SKICC, Srinagar, to achieve various thematic UN goals of SDG and funding to the blue eyed selected NGOs of Kashmir region.

Over 3,000 CSOs are registered in Jammu/Ladakh regions doing yeomen service to the grass root level to contribute towards social and economic developments of both the regions, but the discriminatory attitude of State Government is continuously adopting the old practice thereby ignoring Jammu and Ladakh based organisations and the party to it is the Government of India also, he said in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Already, he said, the funds are being given to the outside organisations, who sublet to the local untrained persons, thereby delivering sub-stand works which can be gauged by various Central Sponsored Schemes in the State.

“We the CSO strongly condemn the step motherly treatment of NITI Aayog to appease the Kashmir based organisations and appeal to the Prime Minister to intervene and direct the administration to streamline the system,” he said.

The much needed demand of the CSOs is to construct NGOs Bhawan for further strengthening and better coordination with government as well private sector.

Others present in the conference were Dr. T.R Sharma, M.R. Puri, Tariq Mirza, Sanjeev Arora, Veena Bakshi, Anju Gupta, Nisha Sharma, Sanjeev Parihar, Ab. Qayoom and M.L Chalotra.