NGO team calls on SHO Bishnah

BISHNAH: NGO, Third Eye Anti Crime Team called on SHO Bishnah Insp. Deepak Pathania under the guidance of its Chairman Sham Lal Gupta. Chairman Gupta briefed him about motive, aim and achievements of NGO in the society. He said NGO is working in the society from last six years and is working hand to hand for the needy ones.

SHO Deepak Pathania appreciated efforts of NGO, Third Eye Anti Crime team and assured him to provide every necessary help.

He added that Police Department will co-operate and work together to complete motive of NGO Anti Crime Team.

Rakesh Kumar, Joginder Singh, Muncipal Corporator Ramesh Lal, Corporator Sahil Gupta, Ravi, Kulwant, Rajesh, Sunny and Ravi were also present.