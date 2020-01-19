NGO provides shoes to underprivileged children of Bal Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: WECAN NGO of Nowshera on Sunday donated school shoes to the underprivileged Children’s of Bal Ashram, Nowshera. The whole event was organised under the supervision of Kishan Sharma (chairman), Harmeet Singh (President), Vishav Sharma (General Sectary) and Kanhiya Sharma (Manager)#WECAN.

The Chief Guest was Swami Sunilchalananda Venu MJ of RamaKrishna Mission Jammu. He appreciated the hard work of the members of the organization and congratulated all the members for their noble service towards humanity. Also, Swami Ji interacted with the children’s and the staff members of the BAL Ashram.

WECAN is continuously working in Border Areas of Nowshera with an objective to uplift the underprivileged and unreached peoples to provide all types of assistance to them.

Harmeet Singh and Kishan Sharma urged peoples of the India to come and support their initiative towards the humanity.