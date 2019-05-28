NGO organises weightlifting competition

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Third Eye Anti Crime Team, a Non-Government Organization (NGO), on Monday organised weightlifting competition at Bishnah under the supervision of its Chairman Sham Lal Gupta and SS Health Club Coach Gourav Kumar Bhau in the SS Health Club here.

SHO Bishnah Inspector Rattan Singh Rana was Chief Guest while Dharminder Kumar State General Secretary-BJP (SC Morcha) was Guest of Honour and Sushil Sharma BJP Co-operative Cell District Incharge was the Special Guest on the occasion.

Mukesh Mehra lifted 130 kg of Bench Press and won first prize while Pampadi Kumar lifted 125 kg and got second prize and Sahil Changotra and Sumit Kumar alias Dhakk lifted 190 kg of dead lift receiving third prize in competition.

Other contestants include Raman, Sakhu, Sahil Nanda, Vikas, Vikram, Chander Shekhar, Vikram, Rahul and Sahil.

Sham along with Rattan, Dharminder and Sushil gave away trophy, medals, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to top three winners.

Rana asked youth to stay away from drugs.

“I am always ready to deal against the drugs dealers,” he added.

Dharminder appreciated role of the NGO in motivating youth and organising social events which create unity and brotherhood among society.

Sushil guided youth to make their career in this sport and asked them to stay away from dangerous supplement items.

Chairman Sham Lal also appreciated efforts and hard work of Coach Gorav Kumar Bhau. Corporator Sahil Gupta, Sarpanch and Naib Sarpanch Pasgal, Coach Star Gym Shalinder Singh and NGO members Rakesh Kumar, Sansar Chand, Rajesh, Sunny, Vijay and Sanchit were also present.