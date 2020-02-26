NGO imparts awareness on environment protection

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: We Can NGO conducted mass awareness campaign on ‘Importance of Environment protection and Climate Change’ in border areas of Nowshera under the supervision of Kishan Sharma Chairman and Harmeet Singh President. The youth of border area participated in the campaign and showed their interest in the environment and issues related Environment. The campaign has seen heartwarming response from the youth and from the local peoples. Important issue which was discussed with the peoples was pollution, conservation of natural resources, Deforestation, encroachment in the forest areas, Wildlife protection and so on.
