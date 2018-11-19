NGO donates books to GDC Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: The NGO Umeed – A Ray of Hope and NIIT Samba organised a seminar on latest jobs and career counseling at GDC Samba on Monday.
The NGO and NIIT also donated books to the college library. Rahul Sharma from NIIT was the speaker on the occasion. The college staff thanked NIIT staff and members of NGO UMEED-A Ray of Hope for this social cause
Among others present on this occasion include Dr Pathania Vice Principal Rakhi Sambyal, Rich Gupta, Vinod Kumar,Neha Pargal and Krishan Singh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper