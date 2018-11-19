NGO donates books to GDC Samba

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The NGO Umeed – A Ray of Hope and NIIT Samba organised a seminar on latest jobs and career counseling at GDC Samba on Monday.

The NGO and NIIT also donated books to the college library. Rahul Sharma from NIIT was the speaker on the occasion. The college staff thanked NIIT staff and members of NGO UMEED-A Ray of Hope for this social cause

Among others present on this occasion include Dr Pathania Vice Principal Rakhi Sambyal, Rich Gupta, Vinod Kumar,Neha Pargal and Krishan Singh.