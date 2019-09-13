NGO distributes stationary among students

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Umeed Ek Pehel, under its Literacy Project, held a Stationary distribution camp at Government Girls High School, Kachhi Chawni here on Friday.

During the camp, books and other stationery material like water-bottles and school bags were distributed among a number of students belonging to marginalised sections of the society. The camp was conducted under the chairmanship of Pankaj Gupta and Girish Sharma.

About 50 students, belonging to needy families of Government Girls High School, Kachi Chawni were given stationery items including notebooks, bags, shoes, pens, and pencils.

Rashim Rathor, Headmaster of the School appreciated the initiatives of Umeed Ek Pehel. Meenakshi Sharma, Trustee of Umeed Ek Pehel advised students to work hard for facing challenges of future.