NGO distributes saplings among truck drivers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vishwas, the Trust, a volunteer organization, in collaboration with All Jammu All Jammu & Kashmir Oil Tankers Drivers and Cleaners Union on Friday organized an awareness programme outside Indian Oil Corporation Depot Narwal here.

On the occasion, Ranjeet Singh Raina, President of Tankers’ Driver Cleaners Union along with Munish Sharma, Founder & Managing Trustee of Vishwas Trust urged upon the drivers and cleaners to contribute their bit in keeping our surroundings pollution free so that our coming generations breathe in fresh air. They also distributed various saplings of plants amongst the drivers and cleaners including Neem (Azadirachta Indica), Beil Patri (Wood Apple), Kapoor (Cinnamomum Camphora), Amla(Phyllanthus emblica,), Guava, Alstonia and other medicinal plants.

Harasis Singh presented vote of thanks. Among others who were present include Surinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Sohan Singh and Bikesh Kumar Vicky.