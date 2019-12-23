NGO condemns violence on pretext of opposing CAA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘Vishwas, the-Trust’, a Jammu based Volunteer organization, criticized the sponsored violent protests against the Citizen Amendment Act across the country.

Munish Sharma, Founder and Managing Trustee, urged the Union Government to identify the elements who are spearheading these violent protests and instigating students to take law into their hands on the name of opposing CAA. He appeal to the youth and protesting students to firstly go through the Citizen Amendment Act properly and then debate on its merits and demerits and if even then they won’t agree with the provisions of the Act then they should take democratic and legal recourse to oppose it and do not resort to violence vandalizing public property including public transport and buildings.

He asked the leaders of opposition political parties to restrain from supporting the violent protesters because like government they too have a moral and social duty to maintain law and order in the country and ensure peace to avoid loss of lives and property.