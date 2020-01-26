Nexus takes toll of patients’ diet in GMC, associated hospitals

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a classic example of snatching even two morsels of meals from the hungry, the patients in the prestigious Government Medical College and its associated hospitals in Jammu continue starvation like scenario, courtesy the nexus between the contractors and unscrupulous elements in the hospital management.

Sordid tales came to fore on Saturday with some patients alleging that sub-standard diet is being provided to them, throwing to winds the terms and conditions laid down in the tender documents.

The patients prescribed full diet by the Medical Officers deployed in these government health facilities are not getting up to the mark diet for the past four consecutive years, which raises a big question mark on the working of hospital administration. Those responsible for maintaining the standards seem to be hand in glove with the mess contractors thus allowing them to compromise with the health of the patients by simply turning their heads other way around.

A patient from Rajouri district, told STATE TIMES that most of the patients are getting same diet, comprising rice and Dal besides half a litre of milk. “We can’t afford good meal as we are staying far away from our homes and during these times when prices are sky-rocketing, we have to consume whatever is being supplied”, he added.

“Patients, suffering from various ailments, need high calorie energy supplements and nutrients for expeditious recovery but the scenario in these Hospitals is quite contrary and nobody at the helm is bothered to put a check and rectify the lacunae as the same can unravel a big scam”, he said.

It is pertinent to mention a litre of milk, eggs, four slices of bread and meal, which is full of protein, is clearly mentioned in the tender document.

Another patient from Poonch district said that they are bringing meals from outside the hospital as the hospital supplies are of very poor quality and not fit for human consumption. He said patients suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other aliments are provided same diet without considering the need and other precautions. He said on one hand doctors recommend meals as per patient’s requirement but on the other all of them are being fed with the same menu.