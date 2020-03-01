Nexus between revenue and land mafia exposed in Nagrota; 5 arrested

Ex-Tehsildar Nagrota, Patwari absconding

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the much hyped case of tampering in revenue records, where state land worth crores of rupees was transferred illegally in the names of locals by revenue authorities after hatching a conspiracy with the land mafia in Jagti area of Nagrota, Nagrota police has arrested five accused while Ex-Tehsildar Nagrotra, Patwar have gone underground.

The accused arrested so far include Samant Singh, son of Sunit Singh, resident of Karan Nagar Jammu, Vishwa Nath, Subash Chander, both sons of Isher Dass, resident of Jagti, Anchal Singh, son of Sardar Daya Singh, resident of Khanpur, Nagrota, Brijdev Singh, son of Chamail Singh, resident of Toll Post Nagrota.

Ex-Tehsildar Nagrota Rajesh Thakur and Patwari Riyaz Ahmed are absconding. Police teams have conducted raids at their residences in Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention that the State land bearing Khasra no.1101 on national highway 44 of Jagti area valuing in Crores was transferred illegally by revenue authorities after tampering revenue records in the names of some touts of land mafia.