Next CM of J&K will be from BJP: Raina

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina said that in the upcoming 2019 elections, we have a clear-cut mission to achieve thumping majority government of BJP in Parliament as well as Assembly elections.

In the coming Assembly elections, J&K will get its Chief Minister from BJP itself,” Raina said while addressing a meeting of Morcha State Presidents, Morcha State General Secretaries, District Incharges, District Presidents, District General Secretaries and Mandal Presidents from Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary Constituency.

The meeting was also addressed by Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh and BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, whereas the meeting proceedings were conducted by State General Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh at Party Headquarters, Jammu.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, said that this meeting marks the beginning of preparations for 2019 elections.

Raina said that in these recently held Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections in the region, BJP has won 29 out of 37 committees having BJP’s Mayor, Presidents and Chairmen. He said that NC followed by PDP tried to sabotage process of these local elections, thus trying to jeopardise the very basic process of democracy. He said that the soon after, they were forced to field proxy candidates in the elections. They tried to fool people on the name of 35-A, but got appropriate results, Raina said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, in his address, asked all the party leaders to take the Modi government’s achievements to the common masses. He said that the Modi government has facilitated the works, which were ignored by the previous governments for the last seven decades. He spoke on the landmark achievements like Keediyan Gandal Bridge which provided direct access to the village, Devika River which is a centre of devotion for lakhs of people, Radio Station which was sought by security forces since 1965 war, Ayush Centre in Bhadarwah, working of imported high-tech weather prediction instrument in Sanjhi Chat that is one of only two in India. He stressed that these works were carried out only by BJP led force. There is no other political party better than BJP in India in the present time, claimed Dr. Singh.

Ashok Kaul, while deliberating on forthcoming party programmes, emphasized on the Jana-Sampark Abhiyaan to be conducted at mass scale.