Next CM in J&K will be from BJP: Kavinder

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday sounded optimistic while sharing his assessment that in the next elections to Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP will have its own Chief Minister.

Interacting with media persons here at party headquarters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Agla Mukhya Mantri BJP Ka Banega Hum Is Prakar Ki Yojna Lekar Chal Rahe Hain”. ( We are working on a plan to ensure next time when assembly elections take place in the State the party will have its own Chief Minister in chair).

In 2014 polls BJP had won 25 seats, maximum so far. In 2009 BJP’s tally in the house of 87 legislators stood at 11.

Commenting on the poor performance of the Congress in Karnataka, the Deputy Chief Minister said, it would be better if Congress is renamed as Punjab Congress because it has been uprooted from almost all other states.

When asked to comment on the big victory of BJP in Karnataka assembly polls he said, “It is the victory of the party workers and able leadership of the party top brass”.

He said the party is geared up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and it is just a beginning. He credited hardworking party workers and able leadership of the party for taking the BJP to new heights.

Commenting on long journey in the run up to the Karnataka polls, he said, “Different news channels had different opinions but we were sure of big victory of the party in Karnataka”.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the current mandate is also a tight slap on the face of all those critics who thought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma was fading away.

He said the party leadership is marching on the road to victory under the leadership of senior party leaders.