Newly-wed woman commits suicide in Ramban

Banihal: A 21-year-old woman, married just 18 days ago, allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Ramban district in the early hours of Monday, police said. Sapna Devi sprinkled kerosene on her body and set herself ablaze inside her home at Hochak village in Ukhral at around 3 am, a police officer said. The motive behind the alleged suicide was not known immediately, he said, adding inquest proceedings are on to ascertain the exact cause of death. According to Devi’s in-laws, at the time of the incident, her husband was in Jammu, where he is pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course, the officer said.

Sapna’s parents have been informed and they are coming to Hochak from Dessa in Doda district, he said.