Newly-wed woman commits suicide in Ramban

STATE TIMES NEWS Banihal: A 21-year-old woman, married just 18 days ago, allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in Ramban district in the early hours of Monday, police said. Sapna Devi sprinkled kerosene on her body and set herself ablaze inside her home at Hochak village in Ukhral at around 3 am, a police officer said. The motive behind the alleged suicide was not known immediately, he said, adding inquest proceedings are on to ascertain the exact cause of death. According to Devi’s in-laws, at the time of the incident, her husband was in Jammu, where he is pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course, the officer said.
Sapna’s parents have been informed and they are coming to Hochak from Dessa in Doda district, he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper