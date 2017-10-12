Newly recruited 10+2 lecturers to draw full salary: Bukhari

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Minister for Education Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said the newly recruited 10+2 lecturers will now draw full salary instead of consolidated Rs 15,000 for the first five years of their services.

The minister made the announcement during the inaugural ceremony of two-day mega science exhibition organised by the Directorate of School Education in collaboration with State Institute of Education (SIE) Srinagar at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh.

“All the 10+2 lecturers recruited from the month of March this year will draw full salary like employees of the other departments. The decision has been approved by state cabinet recently,” Bukhari said. He said earlier the salary of newly recruited 10+2 lecturers was fixed as Rs 15,000 for the first five years of their services.

However, the decision, he said, was modified after the personal intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.