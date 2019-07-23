Newly promoted Inspector decorated

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Deputy Inspector General of Police JKS Range Jammu, Vivek Gupta decorated newly promoted Inspector (M) Ashwani Kumar by pipping new rank on his promotion in a simple function held in RPHQ Jammu this afternoon. Gupta congratulated the officer for his elevation and stressed upon the officer to work with zeal and zest in future also. The other Police officers who were present on the occasion are Shridhar Patil, SSP Kathua and Dr. Koshal Sharma, SSP Samba.
