Newly married woman found hanging, parents allege dowry harassment

JAMMU: A newly
married woman was found hanging in her in-laws house at Domana.
As per details, Neha, wife of Jeet Raj, resident of Lale Da
Bagh was found hanging in her house and was brought to hospital by her family
members where doctors declared her as brought dead. On receiving the
information, her maternal parents reached the hospital and leveled allegation
against her in-laws that they were harassing her for dowry since the day of
wedding (February 9, 2020).
They further alleged that her-in laws were demanding bike
for her husband and for this they were harassing her which led her to take such
extreme step.
