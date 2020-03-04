Newly married woman found hanging, parents allege dowry harassment

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A newly married woman was found hanging in her in-laws house at Domana.

As per details, Neha, wife of Jeet Raj, resident of Lale Da Bagh was found hanging in her house and was brought to hospital by her family members where doctors declared her as brought dead. On receiving the information, her maternal parents reached the hospital and leveled allegation against her in-laws that they were harassing her for dowry since the day of wedding (February 9, 2020).

They further alleged that her-in laws were demanding bike for her husband and for this they were harassing her which led her to take such extreme step.