Newly enrolled advocates administered oath

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir State Judicial Academy (JKSJA) on Sunday organised oath ceremony for newly enrolled advocates of Kashmir province at J&K State Judicial Academy complex, Mominabad Srinagar. Director J&K State Judicial Academy introduced the event.

The oath was administered by Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, Acting Chief Justice, (Chief-Patron, J&K State Judicial Academy). Chief Justice Acting addressed more than 200 newly enrolled advocates on the occasion and impressed upon them to work hard to assert their position in the legal profession. Justice Ramalingam said patience and perseverance coupled with courtesy and respect for the court are the keys to success for every good lawyer.

“The certainty of legal advice depends upon your hard work, competence, and knowledge of the law. Consistent hard work by a young lawyer always bears the fruits. There is no alternative for hard work in the legal profession if you want to succeed. It will certainly take you to the higher levels,” he said.

For the first time in the State of J&K, he said the State Judicial Academy will introduce a regular programme for newly enrolled advocates to be conducted by academic professionals, senior advocates, and law faculty to enhance the quality and productivity of young advocates”.

On this occasion, Patron-in-Chief and Acting Chief Justice, Justice Ramalingam introduced the concept of the programme introduction to Legal Profession for young Advocates of Jammu and Kashmir beginning on 12th May 2018 at Jammu & Srinagar respectively.

Nearly 54 advocates present have given their consent for participation. This programme will be organized on regular basis and at the time of enrolment.