Newly born’s body found

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A body of newly
born baby was found in Bus Stand area on Tuesday.
As per details, locals on
seeing body of a newly born girl’s child near temple near KC petrol Pump,
informed police, which took it into custody. Police is investigating the
matter.
