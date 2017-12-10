Newly appointed non-gazetted employees seeks abrogation of SRO-202

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: New Recruitment Policy (SRO-202) employees and educated unemployed youths under the banner of All J&K Newly Recruited Non-Gazetted Employees Union held a protest at Press Club, Jammu demanding immediate abrogation of New Recruitment Policy.

Protestors who were hundreds in number had assembled at Press Club Jammu where they held strong protest against the policy by raising slogans.

They termed the policy as unconstitutional, anti-employees and is sheer violation of basic fundamental rights.

PDP-BJP after getting clear mandate from the youth, vis-a-vis in Kashmir and Jammu provinces respectively, thereby paving the way for government formulation with a hope of New J&K, they said adding that unfortunately, the present dispensation betrayed with the youth by implementing such an Unconstitutional Policy which paralysed the youths severely. They argued that the Degrees are just a piece of crap for the government, it’s better to work on roads where at least we would earn 400-500/day.

Similar protests were held in every nook and corner of the State by employees in order to get forth the demand of immediate abrogation of New Recruitment Policy.

They urged the government to roll back New Recruitment Policy (SRO-202) as soon as possible.