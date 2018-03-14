New York University Abu Dhabi

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It was my first visit to UAE. I represented India at workshop on ‘Parasitic nematodes, Center for Genomics and Systems Biology’, NYU Abu Dhabi with a full funded travel grant award. The cosmopolitan nature of the students studying in the university had surprised me with excellent research and sports facilities. The beautiful location of the university on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi was very fascinating to me. Moreover, the library and media theater set this university apart from lot of the universities of the world. The presence of the intellectuals in the university made my stay at Abu Dhabi a memorable one. The infra infrastructure of the university is at par with the best universities of the world.

I really want to thank Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for making Abu Dhabi a very special place. The Grand Sheik Mosque and other great places of tourist attraction are beautiful and clean. The liberal nature of Abu Dhabi people was also very surprising to me. I think we must all have liberal nature to make our society a progressive nation like what Abu dhabi is doing.

Dr. Anish Kumar,

Udhampur.