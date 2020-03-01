New virus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

Beijing: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts: Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths Macao: 10 cases South Korea: 3,526 cases, 17 deaths Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths Singapore: 102 France: 100 cases, 2 deaths Germany: 66 United States: 62 cases, 1 death Spain: 46 Kuwait: 45 Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death Bahrain: 38 Malaysia: 24 Australia: 23 United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death Canada: 20 United Arab Emirates: 19 Vietnam: 16 Norway: 15 Iraq: 13 Sweden: 13 Switzerland: 10 Lebanon: 7 Netherlands: 7 Croatia: 6 Oman: 6 Austria: 5 Israel: 5 Russia: 5 Greece: 4 Mexico: 4 Pakistan: 4 Finland: 3 India: 3 Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death Romania: 3 Brazil: 2 Denmark: 2 Georgia: 2 Algeria: 1 Afghanistan: 1 Azerbaijan: 1 Belarus: 1 Belgium: 1 Cambodia: 1 Ecuador: 1 Egypt: 1 Estonia: 1 Iceland: 1 Ireland: 1 Lithuania: 1 Monaco: 1 Nepal: 1 New Zealand: 1 Nigeria: 1 North Macedonia: 1 Qatar: 1 San Marino: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 (Agency)